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Norway

Norway Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Romania
ROU
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Norway
NOR
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Norway
NOR
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
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Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
D
W
W
W
W
2Inter crestInter5410158713
D
W
W
W
W
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
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