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KVV Zepperen-Brustem
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KVV Zepperen-Brustem Overview
화성, 제51보병사단과 업무협약 체결…장병 대상으로 홈 경기 관람 혜택 제공한다
화성FC 대학생 마케터 ‘오렌지크루’ 오는 25일 홈경기서 특별 기획한 ‘컬러풀 워터 페스타’ 개최
[오피셜] 'K3 득점왕 출신' 이래준, 차두리호 최전방 책임진다…화성 전격 이적
이적
이래준
프로축구 화성, 화성여자단기청소년쉼터와 업무협약 체결 및 기부금 전달
[오피셜] ‘특급 크랙’ 영입해 공격진 보강한 화성FC…‘차두리 감독과 사제의 연’ 손승범 임대 합류
화성, 지역 와이너리 '샌드리버'와 협업 와인 출시
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Explore Betting on GOAL
July 2026
04 Jul
Club Friendlies
KVV Zepperen-Brustem
KZB
0
St.Truiden
STT
6
FT
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Standings
Premier League
Form
Pos
Team
P
W
D
L
F
A
+/-
PTS
Form
4
대구 FC
17
9
5
3
36
23
13
32
D
W
W
W
D
5
수원FC
17
8
6
3
36
23
13
30
D
W
W
D
D
6
화성FC
17
8
4
5
26
19
7
28
W
L
L
W
W
7
김포FC
17
6
7
4
20
19
1
25
D
L
L
D
W
8
충남아산FC
17
6
6
5
24
20
4
24
L
D
W
D
W
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Betting spotlight
Chelsea’s transfer business can upset the Premier League top-four odds
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