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KVV Zepperen-Brustem

KVV Zepperen-Brustem Overview

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July 2026
Club Friendlies
KVV Zepperen-Brustem badge
KVV Zepperen-Brustem
KZB
0
St.Truiden badge
St.Truiden
STT
6
FT
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4대구 FC crest대구 FC1795336231332
D
W
W
W
D
5수원FC crest수원FC1786336231330
D
W
W
D
D
6화성FC crest화성FC178452619728
W
L
L
W
W
7김포FC crest김포FC176742019125
D
L
L
D
W
8충남아산FC crest충남아산FC176652420424
L
D
W
D
W
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Betting spotlight

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