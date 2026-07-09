Glentoran Overview

10 wonderkids to watch as EPL clubs kick off pre-season

With the new Premier League season now less than a month away from kicking off on August 21, pre-season friendlies are about to get into full swing as the majority of clubs jet off around the globe to ensure the best possible preparation for the 2026-27 campaign. However, due to the World Cup, a number of squads are far from full strength as those who reached the knockout rounds in North America enjoy some belated time off, creating opportunities for others to stake their claim for greater roles over the next 10 months.