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Juventus plan a "temporary solution" from PSG before signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for free
Paris Saint-Germain finalise transfer
According to multiple sources in Italy and France, PSG are finalising the purchase of Suzuki from Parma. The transfer fee is expected to be €30 million, with up to a further €5m in performance-related add-ons.
However, Suzuki is not expected to play for the French champions this season. Instead, the club plan to send the goalkeeper straight back to Italy on a one-year loan deal to Juventus. While a short-term agreement might seem unusual for the Turin club, reports suggest that they have a specific long-term strategy in place, treating Suzuki as a temporary bridge to their ultimate transfer goal of signing Alisson in the future.
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Spalletti targets familiar face
Juventus have spent much of the summer transfer window searching for a new goalkeeper, engaging in negotiations with Aston Villa for Emiliano Martinez.
However, Luciano Spalletti has always identified Alisson as his priority. Spalletti previously worked with Alisson at Roma, where the goalkeeper made 64 appearances and kept 26 clean sheets.
Earlier this year, Alisson gave Juventus the green light for a transfer, expressing a willingness to sacrifice Champions League football to secure a return to Italy. Despite the strong mutual interest and Alisson being convinced by the rebuilding project in Turin, Liverpool absolutely refused to entertain the idea of selling him during the current transfer window.
Liverpool refuse to sell
With Liverpool blocking an immediate exit, Juventus are prepared to bide their time until Alisson sees out his current contract, which expires in June 2027. Alisson has made 333 appearances and kept 140 clean sheets for Liverpool, winning major honours including two league titles and a Champions League trophy.
Manager Andoni Iraola stressed the importance of retaining him. "I believe he will be an extremely important element in helping the new players adapt, whether they are experienced or young players," Iraola stated. "We need role models within the dressing room, such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Joe Gomez, players who have spent many years at the club," he added. "And I am confident that we will get this kind of support."
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Waiting for the future
Juventus will now focus on integrating Suzuki into their squad for the upcoming domestic campaign once the loan deal is officially ratified. Meanwhile, Alisson, who has earned 83 caps for Brazil, remains a key figure for Liverpool as they prepare for their opening fixture against Newcastle United. The Italian club will closely monitor Alisson, planning to secure his signature on a pre-contract agreement ahead of 2027.
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