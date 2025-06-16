How to watch today's Chelsea vs LAFC FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea are set to kick off their Club World Cup campaign with a showdown against LAFC, marking their first outing in the revamped tournament format.

The Blues head to the United States riding high after clinching a top-five Premier League finish, which secured them a coveted return to the Champions League. On the other side, LAFC claimed the final berth in the 32-team competition thanks to Denis Bouanga's dramatic extra-time winner in a thrilling Play-In comeback over Club America on May 31, 2025.

The MLS outfit, crowned MLS Cup champions in 2022 and two-time Supporters' Shield winners, have fallen just short on the continental stage twice, losing narrowly to Tigres in 2020 and going down to Club Leon across two legs in 2023.

How to watch Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and Los Angeles FC will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Chelsea vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Chelsea and Los Angeles will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Monday, June 16, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, Brazilian prospect Andrey Santos could finally don the blue shirt after a strong loan stint with Strasbourg. New arrival Liam Delap might also get his first minutes, though he's unlikely to start. At the back, the Blues will be without the injured Wesley Fofana.

Maresca hasn't shied away from bold decisions as he shapes his Chelsea squad for the upcoming Club World Cup, opting to leave a few big names behind while handing opportunities to some fresh faces. Notably missing from the traveling party are some major figures, Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Djordje Petrovic, Axel Disasi, and the injured Wesley Fofana, as Maresca makes it clear this is a squad built with both vision and intent.

Cole Palmer will don the iconic No.10 jersey for the first time, with highly-rated youngster Andrey Santos also making the 28-man squad. Other recent recruits include goalkeeper Mike Penders and promising defender Mamadou Sarr.

Los Angeles FC team news

