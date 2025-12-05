Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings square off on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, headlining another intriguing matchup on the Week 14 NFL slate.

Minnesota enters the contest at 4–8, anchored at the bottom of the NFC North. The Vikings are trying to rebound after an ugly 26–0 shutout on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. Things won’t get any easier, with the Cowboys, Giants and Lions still looming on their schedule.

Washington, meanwhile, sits at 3–9 and holds third place in the NFC East. The Commanders are coming off a heartbreaking 27–26 loss at home to the Denver Broncos, a game that slipped away late. Their upcoming stretch features divisional battles with the Giants, Eagles and Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings vs Washington Commanders kick-off time

The Vikings and Commanders will meet in Week 14 of the NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Glendale, AZ, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Minnesota Vikings team news

Carson Wentz has been the driving force of Minnesota’s passing game, throwing for 1,216 yards while completing 65.1% of his attempts and delivering six touchdowns. On the ground, Jordan Mason has paced the backfield with 578 rushing yards, and Justin Jefferson continues to be the focal point of the aerial attack with 62 catches for 799 yards and a pair of scores. Defensively, Blake Cashman leads the charge with 83 total tackles (39 solo), Dallas Turner tops the sack chart with 5.5, and both Josh Metellus and Isaiah Rodgers have snagged an interception each.

Vikings Injury Report: Aaron Jones Sr. – questionable , J.J. McCarthy – questionable , Donovan Jackson – out.

Washington Commanders team news

For Washington, Marcus Mariota has steered the offense with 1,359 passing yards, connecting on 63.2% of his throws and posting nine touchdowns. Jacory Croskey-Merritt has been their most productive rusher at 518 yards, while Deebo Samuel is the top target in the passing game, hauling in 58 receptions for 534 yards and five touchdowns. On the defensive side, veteran Bobby Wagner remains a tackling machine with 115 stops (56 solo), and Dorance Armstrong Jr. leads the Commanders’ pass rush with 5.5 sacks.

Commanders Injury Report: Jayden Daniels – out , Tyler Ott – out , Drake Jackson – injured reserve , Noah Brown – injured reserve.

Watch and live stream Vikings vs Commanders in the USA

The Vikings take on the Commanders in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Vikings vs Commanders worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Vikings vs Commanders tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Vikings vs Commanders Fantasy Football

J.J. McCarthy sat out last week while working through concussion protocols, but he’s now been medically cleared and is set to reclaim the starting job for Minnesota in Week 14 against Washington. His return doesn’t automatically ignite confidence for fantasy managers — and that’s saying something, considering the Vikings’ offense looked even more disjointed with Max Brosmer under center.

Through McCarthy’s six previous starts, Justin Jefferson has posted only two WR2-level finishes (WR18 and WR20). The volume has been there — a hefty 30.8% target share — but it has translated to just 53 receiving yards per game, 1.77 YPRR, and a 38% first-read rate. The usage hints at potential, yet the production hasn’t followed. Washington has shifted into a heavy two-high shell more than anyone since Week 11 (64.8%), but even against that look McCarthy has still leaned heavily on Jefferson, who owns a 25.6% target share and 28% first-read share versus two-high coverage. If McCarthy can show signs of life this week, yes, that’s doing some heavy lifting, Jefferson has a real path to a rebound performance. Recent trends help: since Week 9, Washington has allowed the most PPR points per target and the ninth-most receiving yards per game to perimeter receivers.

On the other side, the Commanders are getting healthier. Jayden Daniels logged a full practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday with an elbow issue. Barring a setback, he should be ready for Week 14, a welcome boost for Washington’s fantasy assets in a favorable matchup versus Minnesota.

As for Terry McLaurin, he can’t undo the time missed earlier this year or the turbulence his holdout caused. Still, he showed some grit in the win over Denver, hauling in seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown against one of the league’s stingiest defenses. Finishing the season on a strong note won’t rewrite the past, but it could set him up well heading into 2026.

Expect Minnesota’s defense to make things choppy for Marcus Mariota — their creative looks and disguised pressure regularly bait quarterbacks into mistakes, and an interception feels almost inevitable. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel continues to be a fantasy rollercoaster, ranking as WR15 in points per game with six deep targets and ten red-zone looks on the season. Over his last two outings he’s gone from WR5 to WR32, perfectly encapsulating the high-ceiling, high-variance ride that comes with starting him.

Vikings vs Commanders Game Predictions

If Jayden Daniels suits up, the Washington Commanders instantly become a more intriguing threat. Still, the uphill battle remains the same: even with Minnesota dealing with some of the league’s shakiest quarterback play, the Vikings’ defense is good enough to erase a lot of their flaws.

In a matchup that likely won’t light up the scoreboard, one timely turnover or a couple of explosive moments from Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison could tilt the balance. Ultimately, this feels like the kind of grind-it-out contest where Minnesota’s defense steals a possession, the offense capitalizes just enough, and the Vikings edge out a tight, low-scoring win.

Vikings vs Commanders Betting Odds

Spread

Commanders -1.5 (-110)

Vikings +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Commanders: -135

Vikings: +114

Total

41.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Form

MIN - Form All Seattle Seahawks 26 - 0 Minnesota Vikings D

Green Bay Packers 23 - 6 Minnesota Vikings L

Minnesota Vikings 17 - 19 Chicago Bears L

Minnesota Vikings 19 - 27 Baltimore Ravens L

Detroit Lions 24 - 27 Minnesota Vikings W WAS - Form All Washington Commanders 26 - 27 Denver Broncos L

Miami Dolphins 16 - 13 Washington Commanders L

Washington Commanders 22 - 44 Detroit Lions L

Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks L

Kansas City Chiefs 28 - 7 Washington Commanders L

Head-to-Head Record

MIN Last 5 matches WAS 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Washington Commanders 17 - 20 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 19 - 9 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 30 - 38 Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders 26 - 20 Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings 29 - 26 Washington Commanders

