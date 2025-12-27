Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Manchester City will be eyeing a sixth consecutive Premier League victory when they travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest slumped to a narrow 1-0 victory against Fulham on Monday night. They were unable to build on a terrific 3-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. They sit five points above West Ham in 17th place. Although their home record isn't as strong as in previous seasons, the Tricky Trees will be confident of putting up a better fight. Sean Dyche will also be eager to erase his winless record against Pep Guardiola and take a huge leap towards Premier League safety.

Manchester City briefly headed to the top of the Premier League for the first time since October 2024. The Cityzens then gave up their top spot to Arsenal, but will be confident of reclaiming it soon. Guardiola's side barely got out of second gear as they thrashed West Ham 3-0. Erling Haaland scored twice and set up another goal as they started flexing their muscle of late. City had mixed experience at the City Ground last season as they won there in the FA Cup and lost the league encounter. A victory on Saturday will give them the top spot again until Arsenal plays later in the day.

Kickoff on Saturday, 27 December, is at 07:30 ET, 12:30 GMT.

Dyche is dealing with injuries to key players like Ola Aina and Chris Wood. With Ibrahim Sagare out on international duty, he has very few options in the middle of the park. However, his key decision will be picking between John Victor and de facto number 1 Matz Sels. With Sels in full training, the manager needs to choose carefully. The midfield and attack will pretty much remain the same.

Predicted Lineup: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Luiz, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

Well, it seems for the first time in an eternity, Guardiola has beaten the roulette allegations. The manager is picking pretty much the same lineups week in and week out and only changing his formations. No more surprise benching in the attack, no more using players out of positions; he is bound by his limits and is embracing them. The injuries to Jeremy Doku, Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones, combined with the international duty, will make us see another exact same lineup from the Spaniard.

Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez, Reijnders; Cherki, Haaland, Foden

