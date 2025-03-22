Al Ahly aren't expected to contend for the trophy, but could they make some noise in a competitive Group A?

Al Ahly FC are the most decorated side in the Egyptian Premier League's history, having won 44 league titles. They are arguably Africa's strongest club side, as well, with 12 African Champions League crowns.

Yet, it is a roster that has largely shined exclusively in Africa and is unproven on the international stage. For example, the club's brightest star Emam Ashour has scored 40 goals in the Egyptian top flight, but has just one in five appearances for Danish side FC Midtjylland and hasn't notched any in his 16 caps for Egypt.

Still, as with any international tournament, pride is at stake - and Al Ahly FC have plenty of incentive. Fans will be watching, as will scouts from all of the leagues of the teams involved. A strong performance from Ashour or rising young Slovenian forward Nejc Gradišar could earn a high-profile move elsewhere.

The club will also be boosted by previous strong showings in the CWC, having made the third-place game in the 2020, 2021, and 2023 editions of the tournament - though this year's tournament is dramatically different due to the expanded format.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 U.S. cities, from the opener on June 14 until the final on July 13. In the U.S., fans can stream or watch matches on DAZN or TNT. Leading up to kickoff, GOAL will provide scouting reports on each of the 32 participating teams in the expanded field.

Next up is Al Ahly FC with a look at key players to watch, and expectations for the Egyptian side at the tournament.