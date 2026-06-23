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Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Overview

Argentina v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026

'I knew this could happen' - Romero speaks out on injury scare

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero has downplayed fears of a serious knee injury after being forced off during Argentina's 2-0 World Cup victory over Austria. Romero was substituted early in the second half but remains optimistic about his recovery for the final group match, offering reassurance to both Argentina and Tottenham amid growing concerns about his long-term fitness.

C. RomeroArgentina
Igor Thiago Brazil 2026

Spurs urged to 'gamble' on Thiago as Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to dive into the transfer market for Brazil international Igor Thiago to finally solve their long-standing striker dilemma. Former Spurs midfielder Darren Anderton believes the Brentford frontman represents the ideal profile to spearhead Roberto De Zerbi's revolution in north London.

I. ThiagoPremier League
FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol de Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports

Spurs preparing to submit Rashford transfer offer

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Marcus Rashford as their next primary target in a summer spending spree that shows no signs of slowing down. It has been reported that Spurs are exploring a formal offer for the Manchester United forward, who enjoyed a successful 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona.

TransfersM. Rashford
Richarlison Tottenham 2025-26

Bold Spurs prediction after wasting money on ‘average’ players

Harry Redknapp has boldly predicted to GOAL that Tottenham will “finish in the top six” next season, despite wasting money on “average” players and spending two years locked in Premier League relegation battles. Roberto De Zerbi is now calling managerial shots in north London, and one of his predecessors believes that an immediate reversal in fortune can be enjoyed.

ExclusivePremier League
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Bergvall tells Spurs he wants to leave as PL rivals circle

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a major battle to keep hold of one of their brightest young talents after Lucas Bergvall reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave this summer. The Swedish midfielder, currently representing his country at the 2026 World Cup, is seeking a fresh start after falling down the pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi.

TransfersL. Bergvall
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
16Manchester United crestManchester United00000000
17Newcastle United crestNewcastle United00000000
18Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest00000000
19Sunderland crestSunderland00000000
20Tottenham Hotspur crestTottenham Hotspur00000000
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Frequently asked questions

Yes, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is very accessible via public transport. You can use:

Train & Tube: White Hart Lane (Overground), Northumberland Park (Greater Anglia), Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters (Victoria Line).

Bus: Routes 149, 259, 279, 349, W3, with extra services on matchdays.

Shuttle: Free shuttles run from Alexandra Palace and Wood Green stations (advance booking required).

No, there is no public parking available on matchdays. Fans are strongly encouraged to use public transport or park-and-ride services in nearby areas.

Matchday box office sales are limited and not guaranteed. It’s best to buy tickets in advance through the official Tottenham Hotspur website or authorised agencies such as Seat Unique for hospitality packages.

Yes, the stadium has a fully covered roof, ensuring that all seating areas are protected from the elements while maintaining excellent sightlines of the pitch.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,850, making it one of the largest stadiums in London and the UK.