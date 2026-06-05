'The best in the world!' - PSG captain reveals what he told Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes after Brazil team-mate's devastating penalty miss in Champions League final

Arsenal's hopes of winning the 2026 Champions League ended in heartbreak as they lost to PSG on penalties in Budapest. Gabriel, one of Mikel Arteta's most consistent performers throughout the season, missed a crucial spot-kick in the shootout.
While PSG's players rushed away to celebrate their triumph, captain Marquinhos headed towards Gabriel instead. The veteran defender recognised the pain his international team-mate was experiencing and decided to offer support before joining the celebrations. Marquinhos later explained that he was driven by empathy, having endured a similar experience with Brazil after missing a penalty at the 2022 World Cup.