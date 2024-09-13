Slow-starting Nice make the trip to face an in-form Marseille team on Saturday. Read below for our Marseille vs Nice predictions.

+

Marseille vs Nice Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Marseille vs Nice

Marseille to win with odds of @1.81 on 1xBet, equating to a 56.5% implied probability.

Both teams to score with odds of 1.70 on 1xBet, equating to a 57.1% implied probability.

Evann Guessand to score anytime with odds of 5.00 on 1xBet, equating to a 22.2% implied probability.

Marseille are predicted to beat Nice 3-1 this weekend.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Marseille’s imposing Stade Vélodrome is the venue for Marseille and Nice’s Ligue 1 clash this weekend.

With seven points from three matches and emphatic wins over Brest and Toulouse, Marseille sit second in the Ligue 1 table in the early going. An active summer transfer window has delivered some excellent early-season results.

The decision to hire Roberto De Zerbi looks to be paying dividends too. Marseille are playing some free-flowing attacking football, and are rightly favoured for the visit of Nice on Saturday.

Nice thumped Angers last time out to record their first win of the campaign. It hasn’t been the best start to the season with a pretty average goal difference. Still, this team has enough talent to compete for a top six place at the very least in 2024-25.

Franck Haise’s back three could take some time for Nice to get used to, but the 53-year-old arrives at the club with pedigree after an impressive four-year spell in charge of Lens.

Probable Lineups for Marseille vs Nice

Marseille probable XI:

Rulli; Murillo, Cornelius, Brassier, Merlin; Hojbjerg, Kondogbia; Greenwood, Harit, Henrique; Wahi.

Nice probable XI:

Bulka; Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem, Dante; Clauss, Boudaoui, Ndombele, Bard; Boga, Guessand, Bouanani.

Take the Home Win

Marseille accumulated the second-most points at home last season. Nice were solid on the road, and have a good record in this fixture, but they have started this season in subpar form.

This win over Angers was a nice boost for the visitors. It followed a draw with Toulouse and defeat to Auxerre, though, and several key players were lost during the summer.

Marseille already look a well-oiled machine under the stewardship of Roberto De Zerbi. They should comfortably claim their first home win of the campaign at the weekend.

Marseille vs Nice Bet 1: Marseille to win @1.81 on 1xBet

Goals For Both Teams

Both teams to score has a 100% hit rate in Marseille and Nice’s six matches combined this season. BTTS has also cashed in their last four league meetings in Marseille.

No team saw BTTS pay out less often than Nice in 2023-24, but their defence has been mediocre at the start of this season (below average in expected goals conceded). Their attack is also coming off a four-goal effort against Angers.

This wager is a no-brainer with the scorelines we have seen from these two sides so far in 2024-25.

Marseille vs Nice Bet 2: Both teams to score @ 1.70 on 1xBet

Guessand Adds Third of the Season

Seventh in Ligue 1 in non-penalty expected goals this season and coming off a brace against Angers, Evann Guessand feels like a good value pick to find the net at the Stade Velodrome.

Guessand scored six times in 1,544 Ligue 1 minutes last term. His 2.7 shots per match in 2024-25 are by far the most on this Nice team.

Given that Marseille have conceded in all three of their matches so far, and with Guessand looking like Nice’s main goal threat, the 3.50 price on the Frenchman to score anytime is more than fair.