BetKing App: Get the App and Bet on the Go

Download the BetKing app today and experience seamless mobile betting on the go!

Nigerian betting enthusiasts can now use their BetKing referral code by downloading and wagering on the BetKing app. Our specialists have reviewed the app’s features and the download process comprehensively in this review.

Steps to Download the BetKing Mobile Application

Bettors can easily install the BetKing app on their Android or iOS smartphones. The primary condition is being a Nigerian resident of over 18 years. Eligible users can follow these instructions to download the app.

Download the BetKing App on Android

Android users can download the BetKing app effortlessly. Here’s how to do it via the bookmaker’s website:

Visit the BetKing website on your mobile browser. Tap "APP" on the homepage, found among the quick links at the top. Press the "Get it on Google Play" icon to access the Google Play Store. Tap “Install” and wait a few seconds for the app to be installed. Open the newly installed app from your App Drawer.

Alternatively, users can search for “BetKing” on the Google Play Store and install it from there.

Download the BetKing mobile app on iPhone

iOS users can also install the BetKing app. Here’s how to do it via the bookmaker’s website:

Access the BetKing website on your mobile browser. Tap the "APP" icon at the top of the homepage. Tap the "Download on the App Store" icon to open the Apple App Store. Press the “GET” button and the installation will begin. Open the newly installed app from your App Drawer.

Also, users may install this mobile app directly from the Apple App Store by searching for “BetKing” and following the installation prompts.

BetKing Mobile Site: An Alternative

BetKing also offers a mobile site as an alternative to the app. This lightweight version of the complete website has almost all the features of the main site. Players can create accounts, deposit funds, place bets seamlessly, follow live scores, and even cash out.

Accessible on all mobile devices, the BetKing mobile site requires only a mobile browser and a stable internet connection to get started.

Pros and Cons of the BetKing Mobile Site

✔️ Advantages ❌ Disadvantages User-friendly Some features like live streaming might be missing No need for extra storage space Easy to navigate

Device Compatibility for the BetKing Mobile App

The BetKing mobile app is designed to work with various smartphones, including Android and iOS devices. However, to ensure smooth operation, the phones must meet specific system requirements, as provided in the table below.

Platform Minimum Requirements Android Operating system: Android 5.0 or higher Free device space: Approximately 100 MB iOS Operating system: iOS 11 or higher Free device space: Up to 150 MB

Using BetKing Bonus Codes

Nigerian bettors can apply the BetKing Referral code KINGOAL during registration to receive a welcome bonus from the bookmaker. The promo code also unlocks other promotional offers provided by BetKing.

Welcome Bonus

New users at BetKing can receive over ₦1M in free bets as a welcome bonus by registering with the promo code. Players can get 10% in free bets only for Sports and Virtual Scheduled Football Leagues for the first 14 days. The 10% reward is capped at ₦36,000 with a minimum daily stake of ₦500.

300% Accumulator Bonus

BetKing offers a 300% Accumulator Bonus that increases the potential winnings of players’ bets. Qualifying bets must include at least five selections, each with minimum odds of 1.3. The bonus amount increases with more selections, reaching a maximum of 300% for 40 selections matching the criteria.

Virtual Accumulator Bonus

Players can get up to a 40% bonus by betting on three or more matches in any Virtual League. No minimum odds are required, but to obtain the maximum 40% bonus, players must have at least ten selections in their ticket.

Registering on the BetKing Mobile App

New players can complete their BetKing registration directly on the mobile app. To do this, you have to open the app and press “JOIN” on the welcome page to start.

Then complete the registration form by providing personal details, such as mobile number, name, surname, email, date of birth, and state of residence. Create a password, input the BetKing promo code KINGOAL, and agree to the terms and conditions, and Privacy Policy. Afterwards, tap “Sign Up Now” to complete the process.

Placing Bets via the BetKing App

Both Android and iOS versions of the BetKing app offer access to all the full-site features. Here’s a breakdown of some of these features.

Sports Betting Market

The app covers around 30 sports, including football, basketball, ice hockey, tennis, darts, boxing, and more. Each sport features various competitions and tournaments. Bettors can find a variety of betting markets, such as 1×2, Over/Under, Double Chance, Both Teams To Draw, and Handicap, all with competitive odds.

Virtual Sports

The app offers various virtual sports options, including football leagues like Kings League, Kings Liga, Kings Bundliga, and Kings Italiano. Instant football leagues such as Instaleague, Instaliga, Instaitaliano, and Instabundliga are also available.

Live Betting and Streaming

Players can place bets on live events for both traditional and virtual sports through the app’s “Live” section. Some of these events can also be streamed directly from the app.

Bonuses and Promotions

All promotional offers available on the BetKing website, including welcome bonuses and the 300% Accumulator Bonus, are also accessible through the app.

How to Place a Bet on the BetKing App

Once your account is active, you can place bets with the few steps below:

Log in using your registered details. Navigate to the sports section and select your preferred sport. Choose the preferred competition/tournament to view available events. Open the event to see the betting markets. Tap the odds to add your selection to the bet slip. Enter your stake amount and submit the bet slip.

Managing Funds on the BetKing Mobile App

The BetKing app supports several deposit and withdrawal methods. Here’s how to add or withdraw funds:

Sign in to your account. Tap the Avatar icon on the homepage to access account management. To deposit funds, select “Deposit,” choose your payment method, enter the amount, and proceed with other prompts. For withdrawal, select “Withdraw,” enter the amount, and provide active bank account details operated in your name.

Deposit methods include cards, digital wallets, bank transfers, online banking, and USSD. Withdrawals are processed via bank transfer. Both deposits and withdrawals are instant and free.

BetKing App: Expert Review

Our research resulted in a high rating for the BetKing app on both Android and iOS platforms. It offers seamless navigation and a plethora of features, making mobile betting enjoyable. These include signing up, bonuses, deposits and withdrawals, pre-match and live betting, live streaming, cashout and much more.

Emphatically, this app stands out as one of Nigeria's top options for mobile betting.

Frequently Asked Questions about BetKing Mobile App

Is there a BetKing mobile app?

Yes. BetKing offers a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices. The app can be downloaded from the bookmaker’s website, Google Play Store, or Apple App Store.

Is the BetKing app free to download?

Yes. The app is free to download and use from the Apple App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Why can’t I download the BetKing app?

Ensure your device meets the app’s minimum system requirements and that you have a stable internet connection for downloading.

How can I update the BetKing app on mobile?

You can update the app manually via Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS). Alternatively, you may enable automatic updates on your phone settings.

Is the BetKing app legally permitted in Nigeria?

Yes. The BetKing app is legally downloadable and usable by individuals who are 18+ and reside in Nigeria.