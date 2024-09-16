AC Milan vs Liverpool Predictions: Liverpool to Win and Keep a Clean Sheet

Our football expert presents his top picks for AC Milan vs Liverpool, with the teams set to face off in the Champions League at 9:00 pm on Tuesday.

AC Milan Vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for AC Milan vs Liverpool

Liverpool Victory with odds of @1.931 on 1xBet, equating to a 53% chance of the away side winning.

Mohamed Salah to score with odds of @2.40 on 1xBet, indicating a 42% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring.

Under 0.5 goals for Milan with odds of @3.30 on 1xBet, representing a 31% chance for a Liverpool clean sheet.

Liverpool are expected to continue their winning streak and secure a convincing victory against AC Milan.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Champions League nights return to the San Siro this week as AC Milan host Liverpool.

Like Liverpool, AC Milan also have a rich history in European competition. They have also changed their manager this summer, bringing in Paulo Fonseca to replace Stefan Pioli. The Rossoneri are aiming to return to the top table of world football, but they have ground to make up on Europe’s elite teams.

Milan recorded their first win of the season at the weekend as they hammered Venezia 4-0. Their slow start means they are 9th in Serie A after four games.

Liverpool were absent from this competition last season after missing out on a top-four finish in the 2022/23 campaign. The Reds won this trophy under Jurgen Klopp and are aiming to embark on another trophy-laden era with Arne Slot at the helm.

Slot was enjoying a perfect start to his Liverpool career prior to the weekend. His team earned an emphatic 3-0 win over Manchester United before the international break. However, a 1-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest highlighted there is still plenty of work to be done if Liverpool are to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Probable Lineups for AC Milan vs Liverpool

The probable lineup for AC Milan in the "system of play."

Maignan; Royal, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Leao, Abraham

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "system of play."

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, MacAllister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Liverpool to Continue Winning Run Against Milan

Liverpool have been left licking their wounds following the home defeat against Nottingham Forest, but we are banking on them to return to winning ways as the first of our tips for this match.

The Rossoneri have a poor record against Liverpool in recent times. They have lost their last five matches against the English side. Milan lost 2-1 when these sides last squared off in the San Siro back in 2021.

Paulo Fonseca had to wait for his first competitive victory as Milan’s boss. Before that 4-0 over Venezia, their defence had looked shaky and that could well be their undoing when they take to the field against Liverpool.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Bet 1: Liverpool Victory @1.931 on 1xBet

Salah Shines in Contract Year

Mohamed Salah has entered the last year of his contract with Liverpool, but the team continue to rely on his goal-scoring exploits. The Egyptian has cemented his place in the history of the football club and has been at his brilliant best at the start of this campaign.

Salah has scored three and assisted a further three in four Premier League matches thus far. He tested the goalkeeper on two occasions during Liverpool’s defeat over the weekend.

Salah’s underlying numbers are truly exceptional. His non-penalty xG of 0.56 per 90 minutes played means he ranks in the top 1% when compared with all other attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe’s top five leagues. The attacker is also lethal from the spot, so let’s hope a good chance falls his way at the San Siro.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Bet 2: Mohamed Salah Anytime Scorer @2.40 on 1xBet

Slot’s Solid Defence

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side were known for their high-risk, high-reward approach. Under Arne Slot, they have been more measured with and without the ball and the team have been defensively solid as a result.

Slot’s team have conceded just one goal in four competitive matches this season. It took a wonderful effort from Callum Hudson-Odoi to end their perfect defensive record. Liverpool’s defensive solidity is also backed up by the underlying data. With 2.89, they have the lowest xGA in the Premier League.

Milan have looked good going forward thus far, but Liverpool represent a step up in quality when compared with the teams the Rossoneri have faced.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Bet 3: Under 0.5 Goals For AC Milan @3.30 on 1xBet