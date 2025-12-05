Tom Bellwood

News writer & editor

Bio: For the last 17 years I have worked in sports publishing and broadcast at MailOnline Sport and, more recently, talkSPORT. I've been lucky enough to cover World Cup finals, Champions League finals, plus hundreds of Premier League and EFL matches. My experience isn't confined to football, I've also covered British and Irish Lions tours, England Test cricket and much more.

My Football Story: I took the 123 bus from South Woodford to Tottenham, jumped off at Bruce Grove and then took the long walk up the High Road to the old White Hart Lane. The noise coming from inside the many pubs, the smell of food stalls lining the street and walking out on the Paxton Road terrace for the first time are memories that will stay with me forever. I was hooked. It cost me £1.20 to get in that day (it was 1989, football was cheap back then), but we lost 2-1 to Derby County. I was devastated and the high/low, joy/pain relationship with Spurs has changed very little since.

Areas of Expertise:

Expert football opinion and analysis.

Premier League and Champions League match reaction.

Breaking news.

Favourite Football Memory: 'Is Gascoigne going to have a crack? He is you know... Oh I say, brilliant, that is School Boy's Own stuff,' Barry Davies' commentary was almost as good as Gazza's free-kick against Arsenal in the 1991 FA Cup semi-final. The old Wembley Stadium was hosting its first semi, Spurs were about to go bankrupt off the field, north London rivals Arsenal looked set for a famous league and cup Double on it. But Gazza was in his pomp, unstoppable that day, I still get goosebumps when I watch that goal now.