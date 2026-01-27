Jude Bellingham surprisingly urged to 'stop running' by Alvaro Arbeloa as new Real Madrid boss reveals shock at England star's relentless energy

Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso earlier this month, has been credited with revitalising the team's atmosphere and motivation in the short space of time since he took over and views Bellingham as a pivotal part of Real Madrid's future. "Jude has consistently shown his qualities as a footballer, his technique, his leadership, his personality, and character," Arbeloa gushed recently. The manager has also noted that the English international's commitment in training is "tremendous" and speaks to his winning mentality.
But since taking the helm, Arbeloa has made a telling observation and told Bellingham to take it easier during training and in matches to conserve his energy and, potentially, prolong his career.