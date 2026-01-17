Hansi Flick makes brutal dig at departing Barcelona youngster Dro Fernandez as transfer to PSG edges closer

In a stunning turn of events that has sent shockwaves through La Masia, the teenage prodigy informed Barcelona of his decision to leave the club during the January transfer window. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is set to activate the paltry €6 million (£5.18m/$6.96m) termination clause in his contract to seek more consistent first-team opportunities elsewhere.
The news left boss Flick "stunned" and deeply disappointed, as he had integrated Fernandez into the senior squad dynamics this season, seeing huge potential in the youngster. PSG have moved quickly and decisively, with reports indicating that a verbal agreement has been reached on a long-term contract until June 2030. PSG are now in the process of formally paying the clause to complete the transfer, beating out strong interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester City. And Flick has aimed a brutal swipe at those advising the youngster.