Jose Mourinho REFUSES to give Alvaro Arbeloa advice as Special One prepares for Real Madrid reunion with Benfica in Champions League

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Mourinho clarified that he had not spoken with Arbeloa recently, offering the explanation that constant phone number changes make communication difficult. More significantly, he stated there was no need for a formal discussion or advice, suggesting Arbeloa is fully aware of the task at hand and the professional rivalry for this specific game.
The Special One also expressed a desire for Arbeloa to succeed in his new role as Real Madrid's head coach, but naturally, not at Benfica's expense in this decisive fixture. The Portuguese boss painted a picture of a warm personal relationship, referring to Arbeloa as one of his "boys" and a favourite player from a human perspective during their time together in Madrid. However, this personal affection does not extend to tactical collaboration before a vital European match. Mourinho underlined that while he wants Real Madrid to do well generally, for this specific encounter, his focus is solely on securing a victory.