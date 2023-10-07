Patrick Allen

Writer

Football has been a major part of Patrick's life since he was a child. His grandfather, Don, was a sports journalist based out of Essex, London and he made the decision to follow in his footsteps from an early age. Marrying passion and skills, Patrick achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism at Liverpool John Moores University before obtaining a masters degree in the same subject in 2022. He's been a part of the GOAL team since November '22 and can be regularly found screaming from the terraces at Anfield.