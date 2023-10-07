WATCH: Is Cristiano Ronaldo jealous? CR7 unimpressed as Al-Nassr fans show off huge 'BOOM!' tifo for Marcelo Brozovic

Cristiano Ronaldo looked less than impressed, watching on as the Al-Nassr faithful unveiled a massive tifo for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

Al-Nassr unveil tifo before Abha fixture

Show appreciation for Brozovic

Ronaldo looks somewhat bemused

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr's winning run came to an end on Friday, as they drew 2-2 at home to Abha despite having gone 2-0 up in the first-half. However, before the game, the Al-Nassr fans took it upon themselves to bestow former Inter midfielder Brozovic with a tifo after a solid start to life in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo, who of of course started for Al-Nassr, watched on with a wry smile.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Brozovic has featured in all but one of Al-Nassr's league games thus far, missing the opening day loss to Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq. In those eight games, the Croatian has provided one assist, and has played large part in Al-Nassr's good run of form as they look to keep pace with Al-Taawoun at the top of the table. They currently lie third, three points behind the table-toppers.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? No doubt he'll want to put himself back in the spotlight after drawing a blank against Abha, but he'll have to wait to do that domestically as he goes on international duty with Portugal. They take on Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in this upcoming international break.