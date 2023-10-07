WATCH: Yves Bissouma, that's embarrassing! Tottenham midfielder gets first-half red card after blatant dive against Luton

Yves Bissouma was shown the second red card of his Premier League career at Luton as he blatantly dived to try to win a free-kick.

Spurs much the better side

Reduced to 10 men on stroke of half-time

Bissouma takes the long walk off

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham dominated the first half at Kenilworth Road and would have had five goals with ease on another day. However, they couldn't find a way through and, with the game in the balance as it edged towards half-time and having already been booked, Bissouma tried and spectacularly failed to win his side a free-kick on the edge of the Luton box. Referee John Brooks spotted the dive and showed him his second yellow card.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bissouma would have missed Spurs' next Premier League game at home to Fulham on October 23 anyway after picking up his fifth booking of the season 11 minutes before being shown his second of the day. The red card now supersedes that, meaning he now faces a one-game ban and remains on four yellows for the season, so another would lead to another suspension once he returns.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR BISSOUMA? Looking sheepish as he went down the tunnel, the midfielder will have to watch on and hope his Spurs side get the job done despite the man disadvantage.