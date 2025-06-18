nathan raposo

Nathan, 24 years old, is a writer for GOAL. Recently graduated with a master’s degree in sports marketing and management, he has always been passionate about sports and writing, and enjoys combining these two worlds through captivating stories.

Football, tennis, basketball, handball, rugby, ice hockey… So many sports that excite him, which he has practiced and now loves to analyze in order to share through authentic writings.

Convinced that words are a powerful tool, he uses his skills to create content that inspires, engages, and reflects his passion for sport!