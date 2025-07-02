Premier League Odds: Viktor Gyökeres, the key factor for Arsenal's odds?

In search of a new striker, Arsenal has set its sights on Sporting's forward Viktor Gyökeres. The interest is mutual, as the Swedish player is keen to join the Gunners and could significantly change the face of the London club.

A Premier League to Watch

After five years without a Premier League title, Liverpool has reclaimed the throne. It was a risky bet at the start of the season, as the Reds had just lost their iconic manager, Jürgen Klopp. Yet the team, now managed by Arne Slot, managed to clinch the title with four matches to spare. Against tough competitors like Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea, Liverpool came out on top. But next season, everything could change.

Manchester City is coming in with a revamped squad and exciting new signings including Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders, and Rayan Aït-Nouri. Chelsea’s transfer window is still taking shape, though the Blues have already signed English striker Liam Delap. Another team drawing major attention for next season is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Could This Be Arsenal’s Title-Winning Season?

For the past three years, Arsenal has finished the Premier League in second place. While the first time felt promising, fans are starting to lose patience. Always falling just short of the title is a tough pill to swallow. Since 2004, the Gunners have not lifted the Premier League trophy. The goal is now crystal clear: bring the league title back to the Emirates Stadium. The club is active in the transfer market to strengthen the squad. A defensive signing has already been made, with Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. But one of Arsenal’s main priorities is a new striker, and they seem to have found their man in Viktor Gyökeres.

Viktor Gyökeres, the Long-Awaited Striker for the Gunners?

At 27, Viktor Gyökeres has just had the season of his life. With 54 goals and 12 assists in 52 matches, the Swedish striker has become the star of Sporting Lisbon. In just two seasons at the Portuguese club, he has scored 97 goals in 102 matches, which are phenomenal statistics. Naturally, he has attracted interest from many top clubs. Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, and others have all considered him for their striker position, but it appears that Arsenal will win the race. The Sporting striker has reportedly informed his club of his desire to play under Mikel Arteta, and there is said to already be an agreement in place with Arsenal.

A Signing That Could Shift the Premier League Odds

After three seasons as runners-up, betting sites once again place Arsenal in second. With odds of 3.50 on Winamax, up from 3.30 on June 25, the Gunners are still behind Liverpool, who are favored at 3.00. However, Liverpool’s transfer activity seems to be winding down, especially in terms of new arrivals. For Arsenal, reinforcements are still expected, including the Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres.

Crowned top scorer of 2024, Gyökeres could have a major impact on an Arsenal side that has long been searching for a world-class striker. His official signing could cause Arsenal’s odds to shift, along with other reinforcements expected during the transfer window. Next season, Arsenal will be a team to watch, both on television and on betting sites.