PSG vs Real Madrid odds: Is Huijsen's absence crucial for the odds?

For the Club World Cup semi-finals, Paris Saint-Germain will face Real Madrid. A high-stakes clash on the pitch, but also an emotional reunion as Kylian Mbappé goes up against his former club.

One Step Away from the Club World Cup Final

The Club World Cup has progressed at lightning speed. Just a few days ago, the tournament was still in its group stage, and now we’re down to the final four. It’s the last week of the competition, and soon, the new world champion will be crowned. Will it be PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, or Fluminense who lift the trophy in the first edition of the Club World Cup’s new format?

Mark your calendars for July 13 for the grand final, but before that, it’s time for the semi-finals – especially the highly anticipated clash between the 2024 UEFA Champions League winner and the 2025 titleholder: Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid: Clash of Champions

Winning the Champions League is never easy. Facing Europe’s top teams one by one is a challenge for any elite club. Yet, Real Madrid has managed to do it 15 times, a record that might stand the test of time. The Spanish giants last lifted the trophy in 2024, after a strong campaign and a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the final.

As for PSG, the Parisians joined the elite club of Champions League winners just a few months ago. After years of heartbreak and rebuilding, the French side finally achieved their dream of lifting their first-ever European title. Without a standout superstar, PSG’s attractive team play captivated Europe, culminating in a stunning 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final — a performance that will be remembered as one of the greatest in Champions League history.

Now, these two champions meet in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup — a match that promises intensity, especially for former PSG star Kylian Mbappé.

No Hard Feelings for Kylian Mbappé?

After seven seasons in Paris, Kylian Mbappé made the long-expected move to his dream club, Real Madrid, in the summer of 2024. Joining the reigning European champions, the French forward sought his first major title with the Spanish side. However, his journey was cut short in the Champions League as Real Madrid were knocked out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals, while PSG, without Mbappé, went on to win it all.

This semi-final marks Mbappé’s first time facing PSG since his departure in 2024, and since 2017 overall. The European champion will aim to lead Real Madrid to the final — but with a new-look squad led by head coach Xabi Alonso, the outcome of this match remains wide open.

Dean Huijsen: A Crucial Absence for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s squad boasts a lineup full of stars: Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, to name a few. But one player has quickly become irreplaceable in Xabi Alonso’s new system: Dean Huijsen. Signed for over €60 million from Bournemouth this summer, the 20-year-old Spanish defender has been a revelation.

Known for his excellent distribution and anticipation, Huijsen fits perfectly into Alonso’s tactical vision. Unfortunately for Real Madrid, he picked up a red card in the quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund, which means he will miss the semi-final against PSG.

With Real Madrid given odds of 2.90 on Winamax and Unibet, they are not the favorites heading into this clash. And with their key defender suspended, the Spanish side enters the semi-final at a clear disadvantage against the reigning European champions.