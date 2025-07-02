Club World Cup Odds: Manchester City Eliminated, PSG Back on Top

After Manchester City's elimination from the Club World Cup against Al-Hilal, the odds have shifted once again, and Paris Saint-Germain is back as the favourite.

A World Cup Full of Surprises

The Club World Cup has been full of surprises. Several teams from outside Europe, who weren’t considered serious contenders, have managed to beat top European clubs. FC Porto, PSG, and Chelsea, to name a few, have all been stunned by these unexpected challengers.

Last night, it was Manchester City’s turn. One of the heavy favourites to win the competition according to various odds, the Sky Blues were knocked out in the Round of 16 after a shock defeat to Al-Hilal.

Manchester City's Elimination

After their 5–2 win over Juventus, Manchester City quickly became the frontrunner for the title. Their odds on Winamax dropped from 5.00 to 3.75, reflecting their impressive rise. The English side, bolstered by a strong transfer window with signings like Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, looked more dangerous than ever.

They also had a favourable draw, facing the Saudi side Al-Ahli.

Despite taking an early 1–0 lead, City were pegged back multiple times by Al-Hilal. After a tight game, Al-Hilal pulled off a stunning 4–3 win in extra time — a result that will live long in the memory of Saudi fans. Manchester City, once the betting favourite, is now out of the competition and no longer in the race.

Paris Saint-Germain Alone on the Throne

City’s elimination has shaken up the outlook for the rest of the tournament. Paris Saint-Germain now stand alone as the top favourite, with odds of 3.25. The Parisian club has impressed both domestically and in Europe, and now aims to carry that momentum into the global stage.

With dominant wins like the 4–0 thrashing of Atlético Madrid in the group stage and another 4–0 victory over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, PSG’s status as favourites is well deserved. Their next match will be against a very familiar opponent, Bayern Munich — a team they’ve already faced this season in the Champions League group stage.

Odds Likely to Shift

As the tournament nears its end, only a handful of teams remain. PSG, now seen as the strongest contender to reach the final, has odds of 2.20 to do so. Chelsea, who are in a favourable section of the draw, are also among the top contenders for a spot in the final.

With the final matches fast approaching, expect the odds for the remaining teams to shift in the coming days and weeks.