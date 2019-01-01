Zaha dismisses Man Utd return rumours with Crystal Palace future call

The Eagles winger has seen a second switch to Old Trafford mooted, but he insists his full focus remains locked on events at Selhurst Park

Wilfried Zaha says his “future is at ”, with the highly-rated winger seeking to distance himself from reports suggesting that a return to could be on the cards.

Back in 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson made a highly-rated forward his final signing as Red Devils manager.

The Scot had headed into retirement by the time Zaha arrived at Old Trafford, but the expectation was that he would thrive under the brightest of spotlights.

That was not the case, as he struggled for game time under David Moyes, and eventually made his way back to Selhurst Park – initially on loan and then in a permanent transfer.

Now 26 years of age, Zaha has rebuilt his reputation in familiar surroundings and is generating talk of a big-money move once more.

A second stint in Manchester is being mooted, while German giants are said to be considering the international as a potential replacement for -bound Christian Pulisic.

Zaha, though, is paying little attention to the rumours as he remains fully focused on events in south London.

Quizzed on the exit talk by Sky Sports, Zaha said: “My future is at Palace.

“I am at Palace, I am not thinking about anything [else]. I'm just playing my football and I will just see what the future holds for me.”

Zaha committed to a new contract with Palace back in August and that deal is set to take him through to the summer of 2023.

Transfer speculation has surfaced, however, on the back of his efforts in the 2018-19 campaign.

He has been a talismanic presence for Palace once again, recording eight goals and as many assists in the Premier League.

That contribution has helped to keep Roy Hodgson’s side clear of relegation danger, with the Eagles currently sat 11 points clear of the drop zone in 12th.

Any hope they have of building on that standing next season could rest on Zaha staying put as it would be difficult to find a suitable replacement even when taking a sizeable fee into account.