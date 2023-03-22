Wout Weghorst insists he's 'doing a good job' for Man Utd after starting 18 consecutive games

Wout Weghorst feels he is "doing a good job" at Manchester United after being picked as a starter by Erik ten Hag in 18 consecutive games.

Weghirst joined on loan from Burnley

Has established himself as a regular

Feels happy with his performance for United

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch striker joined Manchester United in January on a short-term loan deal from Burnley after cutting short a spell with Turkish club Besiktas, and immediately forced his way into the starting XI under Ten Hag. Weghorst helped United end their six-year trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup last month, but has only managed to score twice for the Red Devils to date and has been targeted for fierce criticism by fans and pundits. The 30-year-old is not bothered by the outside noise, though, and feels that Ten Hag's trust in him proves he has made a big impact on the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: “That’s a lot of matches and it shows the trust in me. It also shows that I am doing a good job for the team. That was the thing I wanted when I came here – to contribute and try and help the club to be successful to win trophies," Weghorst told reporters.

"We have one now. We have two more to go with the Europa League and FA Cup, and we want to get as high as possible in the table and definitely top four for the Champions League. So it just shows me that I am being part of it. And being part of us being successful and that appreciation, that’s a good thing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst drew another blank in United's FA Cup quarter-final win against Fulham as he just had three touches in the box and missed a glorious chance in the 12th minute of the contest. The Netherlands international looks likely to continue upfront while Anthony Martial recovers from injury, but it is not yet clear whether United will try to sign him outright from Burnley in the summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? The striker is currently with the Dutch national team and will be in action against France on Friday in a 2024 European Championship qualifier before facing Gibraltar three days later.