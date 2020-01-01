‘There is a witch hunt against Solskjaer at Man Utd’ – Parker slams those looking to ‘throw knives’

The former Red Devils defender believes there are many wishing the Norwegian coach to fail despite him being a perfect fit at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the subject of a “witch hunt” at , claims Paul Parker, with those looking to “throw knives” longing for the Norwegian coach to fail.

The Red Devils made their last change in the dugout back in December 2018, with Jose Mourinho relieved of his duties at Old Trafford.

A familiar face was turned to for inspiration, with 1999 Treble winner Solskjaer handed the reins on an initial interim basis.

He did enough to earn a three-year contract, but has failed to convince everyone since taking on one of the most demanding roles in world football.

Further questions have been asked of his long-term presence in 2020-21, with United still scratching around for consistency.

Parker, though, believes that Solskjaer is an ideal fit for the Red Devils and has merely become a scapegoat for those eager to point fingers during times of trouble.

“There is a witch hunt against Manchester United in certain ways,” the former United defender told talkSPORT.

“People are looking at a situation that’s happening there within the club and their hierarchy.

“There’s a massive issue against Ole Gunnar being manager of Manchester United.

“There’s a lot of people who can’t wait to throw knives every time United lose a game. They’ll never pat him on the back for winning a game of football, but they’ll throw knives at him when he loses.

“He’s a good fit for Manchester United at this moment in time. They needed somebody like that when Jose Mourinho went.

“They needed someone who was going to put the club first and look at every area that needed the soft touch and a bit of a cuddle.”

Parker also feels that Mason Greenwood has been unfairly singled out on the back of a forgettable few weeks for the talented teenager.

He was dropped by after breaching coronavirus protocol and faced criticism over his supposedly poor time-keeping at Old Trafford.

Parker added on a 19-year-old that he wants to see talked up, rather than knocked down: “No-one wants to see headlines about any of their players to be perfectly honest.

“There’s obviously the Mason Greenwood situation with Phil Foden. People haven’t forgotten about that and they want to remember it by continuing to bring it up.

“People have to remember when they’ve been young and silly, or if they’ve got young children who have made mistakes.

“They wouldn’t like it if it was going on with them or their family. You know in your mind you’ve made a massive mistake and it’s not going to happen again.

“You want to know your child has learnt a lesson, sorted his life out and become a better person from the experience. That’s how it should be now.

“People have got to let this go. We know he made a massive mistake.

“People have got to stop looking at situations to really get into him. I think people really want him to actually go off the rails.”