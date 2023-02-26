Will Cristiano Ronaldo get a medal if Man Utd beat Newcastle and win the Carabao Cup?

Manchester United are set to lock horns with Newcastle in the 2023 Carabao Cup final, but is Cristiano Ronaldo in line for a winners’ medal?

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar opened the current campaign on the books at Old Trafford and was part of Erik ten Hag’s plans when the Red Devils began their quest for a first major honour since 2017. Ronaldo was, however, to see his contract terminated in November 2022 – with the decision taken to release him as a free agent following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which the 38-year-old took aim at prominent figures from United’s past and present.

WILL CRISTIANO RONALDO GET A MEDAL IF MAN UTD WIN? The Red Devils are determined to bring their six-year wait for tangible success to a close at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, but Ronaldo will not get a medal to add to his collection if Ten Hag’s side are victorious. That is because he has not figured for United in the competition this season. He was only available for one contest – a third round meeting with Aston Villa – and was given the night off when United secured a 4-2 victory over the Villans to get their campaign up and running.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo did win the League Cup on two occasions during his first stint at Old Trafford, - finding the target in a 4-0 final victory over Wigan in 2006 and converting his penalty when United prevailed in a shootout with Tottenham three years later.

WHAT’S NEXT? United have seen off Villa, Burnley, Charlton and Nottingham Forest to make their way to the Carabao Cup final, with Ronaldo set to be an interested observer on Sunday after registering his second hat-trick for new club Al-Nassr during his latest outing for the Saudi Arabian outfit.