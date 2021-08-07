Who is the best free kick taker in the Premier League? Ranking 2021-22 set-piece kings
Assembling a strong Premier League fantasy football team is no easy task, and the strongest sides require a balanced skillset across forwards, midfielders and defenders.
While it is tempting to shell out on the most prolific strikers, it's also important to sign players who are well-rounded - especially those capable of turning free kicks into goal-scoring opportunities.
Goal has rounded up the best Premier League football free kick takers who you can consider adding for your team.
Best Premier League fantasy football free kick takers
A good free kick taker is a must for any time, an opportunity to turn a set-piece chance into a goal-scoring one.
They are the next best thing after a penalty kick, and a team has every chance of scoring directly from a free-kick – or at least getting a header on the effort – if it's just on the box area.
The best free kick takers have the ability to net straight from the spot, or to create enough momentum and to find a space that their team's forwards can take advantage of for a goal-scoring opportunity.
James Ward-Prowse is the most skilled free kick taker in the Premier League, having scored four direct free kicks for Southampton during the 2020-21 season. Two of his free kicks came against Aston Villa in a single game, where the Saints won 4-3.
Arsenal's Willian, Leeds' Raphina and Leicester's James Maddison follow suit with one direct free kick goal scored apiece.
Read: Fantasy Premier League: Who takes free-kicks, penalties and corners for every team in 2021-22?
You can view the list of the best Premier League free kick takers below.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Stat
|1
|James Ward-Prowse
|Southampton
|4
|=2
|Willian
|Arsenal
|1
|=2
|Matheus Pereira
|/
|1
|=2
|Raphina
|Leeds
|1
|=2
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|1
|=2
|James Maddison
|Leicester
|1
|=2
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|1
|=2
|Kalvin Phillips
|Leeds
|1
|=2
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|1
|=2
|Granit Xhaka
|Arsenal
|1
