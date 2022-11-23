Where to watch World Cup 2022 matches live in UK: TV, online streaming & channels

Find out where you can watch the rest of the 2022 World Cup action

With a unique change to the footballing calendar already gripping the nation, fans may be wondering what the easiest way to consume the 2022 Qatar World Cup is. If you reside in the UK, you have the chance to view every single upcoming fixture for free, both online and via freeview television.

Between BBC and ITV, you will be able to digest every single minute of the action. Due to streaming platforms, as was the case in 2018, viewers will be able to watch at a time and place of their convenience. Kick-off times for games will range from 10am to 7pm GMT throughout the day.

Here, GOAL provides you with all the information you need to start your World Cup festive football binge.

TV schedule for all 2022 World Cup group games

Date Fixture Kick-off time (UK) Channel Nov 20 Qatar vs Ecuador 4pm BBC Nov 21 England vs Iran 1pm BBC Nov 21 Senegal vs Netherlands 4pm ITV Nov 21 USA vs Wales 7pm ITV Nov 22 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 10am ITV Nov 22 Denmark vs Tunisia 1pm ITV Nov 22 Mexico v Poland 4pm BBC Nov 22 France vs Australia 7pm BBC Nov 23 Morocco vs Croatia 10am ITV Nov 23 Germany vs Japan 1pm ITV Nov 23 Spain vs Costa Rica 4pm ITV Nov 23 Belgium vs Canada 7pm BBC Nov 24 Switzerland vs Cameroon 10am ITV Nov 24 Uruguay vs South Korea 1pm BBC Nov 24 Portugal vs Ghana 4pm ITV Nov 24 Brazil vs Serbia 7pm BBC Nov 25 Wales vs Iran 10am BBC Nov 25 Qatar vs Senegal 1pm BBC Nov 25 Netherlands vs Ecuador 4pm ITV Nov 25 England vs USA 7pm ITV Nov 26 Tunisia vs Australia 10am BBC Nov 26 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 1pm ITV Nov 26 France vs Denmark 4pm ITV Nov 26 Argentina vs Mexico 7pm ITV Nov 27 Japan vs Costa Rica 10am ITV Nov 27 Belgium vs Morocco 1pm BBC Nov 27 Croatia vs Canada 4pm BBC Nov 27 Spain vs Germany 7pm BBC Nov 28 Cameroon vs Serbia 10am ITV Nov 28 South Korea vs Ghana 1pm BBC Nov 28 Brazil vs Switzerland 4pm ITV Nov 28 Portugal vs Uruguay 7pm ITV Nov 29 Ecuador vs Senegal 3pm ITV Nov 29 Netherlands vs Qatar 3pm ITV Nov 29 Iran vs USA 7pm BBC Nov 29 Wales vs England 7pm BBC Nov 30 Tunisia vs France 3pm BBC Nov 30 Australia vs Denmark 3pm BBC Nov 30 Poland vs Argentina 7pm BBC Nov 30 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 7pm BBC Dec 1 Canada vs Morocco 4pm BBC Dec 1 Croatia vs Belgium 4pm BBC Dec 1 Japan vs Spain 7pm ITV Dec 1 Costa Rica vs Germany 7pm ITV Dec 2 Ghana vs Uruguay 4pm BBC Dec 2 South Korea vs Portugal 4pm BBC Dec 2 Serbia vs Switzerland 7pm ITV Dec 2 Cameroon vs Brazil 7pm ITV

World Cup on BBC: Channel & pundits

The BBC will air 33 live matches across the 28-day tournament in Qatar, including the final. As always, they will offer a whole host of presenters, commentators, and pundits.

Some of the notable on-screen members include Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Vincent Kompany, Laura Georges, Gilberto Silva and others.

In the gantry, the BBC call on some of their most trusted commentators. Just some of the voices behind the action will be Guy Mowbray, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Simon Davies and Vicki Sparks. Co-commentary will see the likes of Karen Bardsley, Dion Dublin, Maz Farookhi, Martin Keown and Clinton Morrison have their say.

Provider Channel number Freeview 101 Sky 101 Virgin Media 101 BT 1

BBC iPlayer

BBC coverage will also be available through their online streaming platform. Viewers will need to follow a few straightforward steps to access match action.

Fans will need to log in to their BBC iPlayer account (or register for one if needed) before they can start watching. A valid email address is needed to confirm registration, plus an acknowledgement of a TV license.

You can find a link to BBC iPlayer here.

World Cup on ITV: Channel & pundits

To supplement the 32 live matches that will be aired, ITV will be providing coverage and content across their social platforms. They too have an impressive broadcasting lineup.

The main presenters, Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal have returned to viewers’ screens. From a punditry perspective, the likes of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Joe Cole, Eniola Aluko, Nigel De Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu, are all taking to the stage.

Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson, Joe Speight and Tom Gayle supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, John Hartson and Andros Townsend.

Provider Channel number Freeview 3 Sky 103 Virgin Media 103 BT 103

ITVX (previously ITV Hub)

Newly launched (replacing ITV Hub) in time for the World Cup, viewers that prefer to stream the games online can catch all the drama here as well.

Similarly, fans will need to log in to or create a streaming account with additional questions over proof of age.

You can find a link to ITVX here.