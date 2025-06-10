How to watch today's Panama vs Nicaragua World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Panama and Nicaragua, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Panama and Nicaragua head into their final Group D game of the World Cup qualification second round, when they meet at Estadio Rommel Fernandez on Tuesday.

Both teams, currently holding a perfect record in their qualifying campaigns, are set to compete for the top spot in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Panama vs Nicaragua online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) NA International YouTube, CONCACAF GO, Bet365 Nicaragua Tigo Sports Nicaragua, NicaSports Panama Medcom GO, RPC, Telemetro, TVN2 Panama

The World Cup Qualification match between Panama and Nicaragua will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) or the United States (U.S.).

In Nicaragua, the game will be shown on Tigo Sports Nicaragua and NicaSports.

Fans in Panama can catch the live action on Medcom GO, RPC, Telemetro, and TVN2 Panama.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Panama vs Nicaragua kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Panama and Nicaragua will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez in Panama City, Panama.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Panama team news

Anibal Godoy, unfortunately, sustained an injury late in the match against Belize, putting his participation in the midweek group finale in question.

If Godoy is unable to play, 21-year-old Edward Cedeno is likely to step into the central midfield, potentially partnering with Cristian Martinez and Cesar Yanis.

In defence, Jose Cordoba, Carlos Harvey and Fidel Escobar could form the back three. The likes of Cecilio Waterman and Eduardo Guerrero should continue in attack.

Nicaragua team news

The defensive line of Josue Quijano, Christian Reyes, Justin Cano and Oscar Acevedo is expected to remain the same.

Up front, Jaime Moreno, who scored the winning goal against Guyana, is anticipated to lead the attack. With an impressive record of 13 goals in 44 senior appearances for Nicaragua, the 30-year-old is likely to be joined by Ariagner Smith and Bancy Hernandez.

