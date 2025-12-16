How to watch today's Manchester City vs Brentford Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City and Brentford will battle for a spot in the Carabao Cup semi-finals when they clash at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

In the fourth round of the competition, Pep Guardiola's side secured a 3-1 victory over Swansea City, while the Bees put five goals past Grimsby Town without conceding.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Manchester City and Brentford will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs Brentford kick-off time

Carabao Cup - EFL Cup Etihad Stadium

The Carabao Cup quarter-final match between Manchester City and Brentford will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET/7:30 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

There are question marks over Jeremy Doku's availability after the Belgian did not travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday due to a leg injury.

John Stones is also doubtful, while Rodri and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined by their respective injury issues.

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri will be unavailable as they prepare to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Guardiola may choose to rotate the squad, with the likes of Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis and James Trafford raring for starts.

Brentford team news

Kevin Schade is back after missing the weekend's 1-1 league draw against Leeds due to suspension. Reiss Nelson could also recover from his knock, but Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho all remain sidelined with knee injuries.

Dango Ouattara is away representing Burkina Faso in AFCON.

With no European commitments, head coach Keith Andrews will likely field a near full-strength starting XI, with either cup keeper Hakon Valdimarsson or first choice Caoimhin Kelleher to feature in goal.

