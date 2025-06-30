How to watch today's Manchester City vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match between Manchester City and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It will be a good time for both Manchester City and Al Hilal to extend their unbeaten run in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as they are set to face each other in Monday's round of 16 game at Camping World Stadium.

The Cityzens defeated Juventus 5-2 to advance to the knockout stage as Group G winners. Meanwhile, Al Hilal finished second to Real Madrid in Group H, following a 2-0 win over Pachuca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match between Manchester City and Al Hilal will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Manchester City vs Al Hilal kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Final Stage Camping World Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 match between Manchester City and Al Hilal will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orland, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (July 1) on Monday, June 30, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester City team news

Claudio Echeverri, unfortunately, injured his ankle in training before the Juventus match and may even miss the rest of the tournament.

Rico Lewis is serving the final game of his suspension, while Mateo Kovacic is back home recovering from his recent Achilles operation.

In attack, Erling Haaland is likely to replace Omar Marmoush in the XI.

Al Hilal team news

The Blue Waves faces a significant challenge with the loss of their captain, Salem Al-Dawsari, due to a hamstring injury sustained against Pachuca.

It will not be a surprise if coach Simone Inzaghi switches to a more defensive plan, possibly with Mohamed Kanno stepping in from the start, as we saw against Pachuca.

It will be interesting to see Joao Cancelo face his former side, joined by ex-Chelsea man Kalidou Koulibaly in the back four.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MCI Last match HIL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Manchester City 0 - 1 Al Hilal 0 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

