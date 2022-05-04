'We have a score to settle' - Liverpool ace Salah relishing Champions League grudge match with old rivals Real Madrid

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is looking forward to the chance to set the record straight against Real Madrid in their upcoming Champions League final rematch.

Salah and the Reds booked their place in the decider on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory over Villarreal.

They then watched on as Madrid came back from two goals down to vanquish City, setting up a repeat of the controversial 2018 final.

What did Salah say?

"We have a score to settle," Salah vowed on Instagram in a post published seconds after Madrid sealed their spot in the final.

What happened in Liverpool and Madrid's last meeting?

Expectations were high for the 2017-18 final, which pitted Liverpool against the Merengue, who were gunning for a third straight Champions League title.

The much-anticipated duel between forward aces Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo fell flat, however, as the Egyptian suffered a freak injury early on.

Salah was hauled down by Madrid defender Sergio Ramos and landed awkwardly, suffering a dislocated shoulder which brought his final to an end after just 30 minutes.

In his absence Liverpool proved no match for Madrid, who prevailed thanks to two goals from Gareth Bale and another through Karim Benzema to prevail 3-1.

And while Ramos may have left the Santiago Bernabeu for Paris Saint-Germain, Salah is clearly keen to redress that disappointment and lead Liverpool to another Champions League success, having won the title the following year at Tottenham's expense.

