WATCH: Wout Faes scores TWO own goals in just seven minutes to give Liverpool the lead against Leicester

Liverpool turned the game around against Leicester at Anfield on Friday thanks to a brace of own goals in seven minutes from Foxes defender Wout Faes.

WHAT HAPPENED? The first came on 38 minutes as Faes tried to clear Trent Alexander-Arnold's teasing cross which appeared to be heading straight into Danny Wards' gloves, but instead sliced the ball over the goalkeeper and into his own net. The second came just seven minutes later when Darwin Nunez struck the post after his pace had put him clear through on goal. With little time to react, Faes then kicked the ball into his own net from the rebound as he tried to clear it over the bar.

