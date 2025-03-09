How to watch today's Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur must shift their focus away from their Europa League campaign as they welcome Bournemouth to North London on Sunday afternoon.

With a crucial last-16 second leg against AZ Alkmaar looming—after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat on Thursday courtesy of a Lucas Bergvall own goal—Ange Postecoglou's men face an unenviable balancing act. Their European ambitions have taken center stage, especially with their Premier League struggles continuing after last week's 1-0 home loss to Manchester City left them stuck in the bottom half of the table.

As for Bournemouth, inconsistency has plagued them in recent weeks. They endured back-to-back defeats, falling 1-0 to Wolverhampton and 2-1 against Brighton, before settling for a 1-1 draw in their rematch with Wolves. However, their away form has been respectable, winning three of their last six Premier League outings while drawing twice and losing just once. During that stretch, they found the net 15 times but also conceded eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Tottenham and Bournemouth will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and it is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

The match will be shown live on Peacock in the United States (U.S.).

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Premier League match between Tottenham and Bournemouth will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Sunday, March 9, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

As for Tottenham, injury woes continue to plague Ange Postecoglou's squad. Both Radu Dragusin and Dejan Kulusevski have been ruled out, while Richarlison and Ben Davies remain major doubts. Cristian Romero faces a late fitness test ahead of Sunday’s contest.

In a further setback, ex-Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke made his return from injury off the bench against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday but was forced off again with another knock, casting doubt over his availability.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth will remain without Illia Zabarnyi, as he serves the final match of his three-game suspension following his red card against Wolves.

On a positive note, Julian Araujo has been cleared to return after undergoing hamstring surgery. Though he was absent from the squad for the cup clash with Wolves, the right-back is expected to be back in contention this weekend.

Another player missing from the midweek squad was Ryan Christie, who has been nursing a persistent groin issue. The Scot was forced off against Brighton in the league last week, and while Andoni Iraola admitted his involvement against Wolves was unlikely, there is a chance he could return for the trip to Spurs.

Elsewhere, the Cherries are still without Enes Unal, Marcos Senesi, and Adam Smith, further limiting their options.

