How to watch today's Southampton vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An all-south coast showdown is on the cards at St Mary's this weekend as struggling Southampton, rooted to the bottom of the Premier League and seemingly destined for Championship football, prepares to face an unpredictable Brighton and Hove Albion side.

Southampton heads into this round of fixtures propping up the table, sitting ten points adrift of safety. Despite some signs of improvement since former Roma boss Igor Tudor took charge in late December, survival hopes are fading fast.

Brighton, meanwhile, found themselves under mounting pressure after a humiliating 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest just a few weeks ago. However, manager Fabian Hurzeler has steadied the ship with consecutive victories, including an impressive win over Chelsea at the AMEX Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Southampton vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Southampton vs Brighton kick-off time

The Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton will be played at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, February 22, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Southampton team news

In some positive news for the Saints, head coach Igor Tudor confirmed in Thursday's press conference that both Flynn Downes and Jack Stephens have recovered from minor injuries and should be ready for the clash against Brighton.

On the flip side, Adam Lallana (hamstring) and Taylor Harwood-Bellis (ankle) remain sidelined, while Ryan Fraser (undisclosed issue) and Ross Stewart (calf) are also stuck on the injury list.

Up front, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu—who have now contributed to three goals in their last four Premier League appearances—are expected to retain their starting roles after combining for Southampton’s solitary goal in the defeat to Bournemouth. This likely leaves rising star Tyler Dibling watching from the bench.

Brighton team news

As for Brighton, head coach Fabian Hurzeler faces a nervous wait on the availability of Lewis Dunk (rib), Solly March (fitness concerns), and Pervis Estupiñán (undisclosed issue), all of whom are doubts for the weekend’s match.

The Seagulls will also be without long-term absentees Jason Steele (shoulder), James Milner (thigh), Igor Julio (thigh), and Ferdi Kadioglu (toe). Given their dominant display against Chelsea, Hurzeler will likely resist making changes to his starting lineup.

Youngster Yankuba Minteh dazzled with a brace despite being deployed in an unusual wing-back role and could continue there. Up top, the attacking trio of Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma, and Danny Welbeck should spearhead Brighton’s offensive efforts.

