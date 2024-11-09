How to watch Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian: Date, time, fight card & more info

How to get in on all the ring action from Philadelphia this weekend

His boots were made for boxing, and that’s just what he does! Unbeaten welterweight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis has been walking all over his rivals since turning pro in 2016, and he looks to extend his winning streak to 33-0 when he makes the third defense of his IBF welterweight belt at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It’s Jaron Ennis’ first hometown fight since he floored Raymond Serrano in the second round back in 2018. His opponent on Saturday, November 9 is Karen Chukhadzhian, who he beat less than two years ago, when claiming the vacant IBF interim welterweight title. Despite dominating that fight back in January 2023 and recording a unanimous points decision (all three judges scoring the bout 120-108), Ennis was widely criticized by fans and boxing pundits for his lackluster display. It’s also the only occasion that the Philly fighter has been taken the full 12-round distance in his career.

The criticism seemed to get to Ennis, as he followed up that original Chukhadzhian fight with two emphatic performances against Roiman Villa and David Avanesyan, which took his career stoppage-win percentage to over 90%. Ennis will be hoping to give a more polished performance in this rematch against the East European boxer.

Chukhadzhian heads into the Philadelphia clash on the back of a three-fight winning streak. Prior to beating Harry Scarff on points in May in his most recent ring appearance, the Ukrainian fighter had clinched the IBF intercontinental welterweight belt when stopping Pietro Rossetti twelve months ago. Both those bouts took place on German soil and Chukhadzhian is returning to action in America for the first time since losing to ‘Boots’. The co-feature contest at the Wells Fargo Center is also an eye-catching encounter, as the current WBC super flyweight champ, Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez, defends his title against Pedro Guevara.

Let GOAL give you all the necessary info ahead of the forthcoming Ennis vs Chukhadzhian clash, including how to watch and stream the bout and who else is fighting on the Wells Fargo Center card.

When will Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian take place?

Date Saturday, November 9 Location Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Start time The DAZN show starts at 8 pm ET / 1 am GMT (Sunday) Main event ring walks (approx) 11pm ET / 4am GMT (Sunday)

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian is the feature bout on the Wells Fargo Center card. The Wells Fargo Center is a multi-purpose indoor arena located in Philadelphia. The arena, which opened in 1996, lies at the southwest corner of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, which includes Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park. Boasting a capacity of 21,000, the venue attracts the world’s top tours and events in addition to being home to the city’s beloved NHL (Flyers) and NBA (76ers) teams.

How to watch or stream Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian

Ennis vs Chukhadzhian and the supporting card can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US & worldwide on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV, and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £9.99 a month on a 12-month deal. A flexible pass, worth £19.99 a month, is also available, and you can cancel anytime. In the US, a monthly DAZN subscription costs $24.99, while a one year subscription is $224.99.

Watch Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian from anywhere with a VPN

If the Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian bout isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're traveling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We would recommend NordVPN if you're stuck on which VPN to go for, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to figure out which one is best for you.

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian Fight Card

Weight class (& title) Fight Welterweight (IBF world title) Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian Super flyweight (WBC world title) Jesse Rodriguez vs Pedro Guevara Super featherweight (WBA Continental Americas) Raymond Ford vs Orlando Gonzalez Light heavyweight Khalil Coe vs Manuel Gallegos Middleweight Austin Williams vs Gian Garrido

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis professional boxing stats

Age: 27

Height: 5' 10" / 178 cm

Reach: 74" / 188 cm

Total fights: 33

Record: 32-0-0 (+ 1 ‘no contest’)

% wins by KO/TKO: 91

Karen Chukhadzhian professional boxing stats