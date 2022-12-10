WATCH: Ronaldo walks down tunnel in tears as Portugal crash out of World Cup with Morocco loss

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as he walked down the tunnel following Portugal's World Cup quarter-final defeat to Morocco on Saturday.

Portugal crash out of World Cup

Ronaldo in tears as he heads down tunnel

Likely his last World Cup appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? A first half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for Morocco and make them the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Ronaldo, who came on as a substitute in the second half, could do nothing to get his side back in the game and was left devastated as he walked down the tunnel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At 37-years-old, this is likely Ronaldo's last game at a World Cup finals. The forward has now made 196 appearances for Portugal, making him the joint-top international appearance maker in the men's game.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo will look to resolve his club career, having left Manchester United by mutual consent ahead of the World Cup. He is expected to sign a mega contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.