WATCH: En-Nesyri gives Morocco shock World Cup lead over Portugal with leaping header

Youssef En-Nesyri put Morocco ahead against Portugal with a brave header, beating both Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa to Yahia Attiat Allah's cross.

Sevilla forward breaks deadlock 42 minutes in

Put Morocco halfway to history

Became Morocco's all-time leading World Cup scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? Morocco's quarter-final against Portugal looked set to be goalless at the break, that was until the Sevilla forward leapt way in the air to glance his side in front, sending those of a Moroccan persuasion ballistic as they took an unlikely lead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a goal that will not only be celebrated in Morocco, but one that'll be felt across the nation of Africa. Should Morocco complete the job and reach the semi-final, they'll become the first African side to ever reach that stage of a World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? They've got simple task: keep Portugal at bay in order to cement themselves in history. The winner of the game will face either England or France in the second semi-final on Wednesday.