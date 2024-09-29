+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Manchester United v FC Twente - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Premier League
team-logo
Old Trafford
team-logo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Manchester United vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

After a fairly encouraging spell, the atmosphere around Manchester United has shifted recently. Erik ten Hag's men were frustrated in a 0-0 stalemate against Crystal Palace, followed by a 1-1 draw with FC Twente in the Europa League. Extending their winless streak to three matches would only intensify the scrutiny on the Dutch manager, who has yet to firmly establish his authority on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, despite being reduced to 10 men, Spurs cruised to a 3-0 victory over Qarabag on Thursday evening. Spurs, on the other hand, secured a victory over Brentford in their last league outing, followed by an impressive start to their European campaign. They cruised to a 3-0 win over Qarabag, despite being down to ten men for over 80 minutes after Radu Dragusin was sent off.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesFubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, USA Network, Telemundo
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
FranceFree, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 2
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
ItalyNOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, PolandViaplay
South AfricaDStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling TV and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo (Spanish-language).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date:Sunday, September 29, 2024
Kick-off time:11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm BST
Venue:Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am ET/ 8:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Following the stalemate with Twente, Erik ten Hag confirmed that his squad will remain unchanged for the clash against Tottenham, with Leny Yoro (foot), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Victor Lindelof (toe), and Luke Shaw (calf) still sidelined.

The Dutch manager is likely to make a few adjustments, with Kobbie Mainoo poised for a return to the midfield, potentially at the expense of Manuel Ugarte, who is still awaiting his full Premier League debut. Alejandro Garnacho is also pushing for a place in the starting XI, though whether he displaces Marcus Rashford or Amad Diallo remains uncertain.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass
Midfielders:Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore
Forwards:Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Tottenham team news

The visitors faced a scare on Thursday when captain Son Heung-min appeared to pick up a knock during the 3-0 win over Qarabag. However, head coach Ange Postecoglou reassured fans that Son's injury isn't considered serious. The South Korean talisman is expected to be fit for the encounter at Old Trafford. Son has also proven a thorn in United's side, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his last seven matches against them.

While Radu Dragusin's red card suspension only affects European competition, Tottenham will still be without Wilson Odobert (thigh) and Richarlison (calf) for the trip to Manchester.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vicario, Whiteman, Austin
Defenders:Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven
Midfielders:Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine
Forwards:Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
01/14/24Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
08/19/23Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester UnitedPremier League
04/28/23Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Manchester UnitedPremier League
10/20/22Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham HotspurPremier League
03/12/22Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham HotspurPremier League

Useful links

