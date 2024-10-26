How to watch today's Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will aim to seize the Premier League's top spot when they host a struggling Southampton at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday afternoon.

The Cityzens come into this matchup riding a four-game winning streak across all competitions, with their most recent league victory being a 2-1 result over Wolves. Unbeaten so far in the 2024/25 season, City currently sit in second place, just a point behind leaders Liverpool and three points clear of Arsenal and Aston Villa.

On the other hand, Southampton remain among four teams yet to secure a win in the league. After eight matches, the Saints have managed only a single point, placing them down in 19th. Russell Martin's side has endured a tough stretch, losing their last three games. Following a draw with Ipswich last month, Southampton suffered back-to-back 3-1 losses to Bournemouth and Arsenal and then squandered a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat against Leicester in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton will have no live telecast in the UK.

In the U.S, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Southampton kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will need to manage without Jack Grealish (knock) and Jeremy Doku (muscle), the latest additions to their growing list of injuries. Other sidelined players include Rodri (ACL), Oscar Bobb (leg fracture), Kevin De Bruyne (groin), and Kyle Walker (knee).

With his squad stretched thin, head coach Pep Guardiola has limited options for sweeping changes but is expected to bring back key players like Ederson, Josko Gvardiol, and Mateo Kovacic for Saturday's clash. Matheus Nunes might keep his spot on the left wing after notching a goal and two assists midweek, with Savinho on the right, while both Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva could support Haaland from advanced midfield roles.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Savinho, Bernardo, Foden, Nunes; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, Foden, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Southampton team news

Ryan Fraser (suspension), Gavin Bazunu (Achilles), Ross Stewart (muscle), and William Smallbone (hamstring) are unavailable, while Yukinari Sugawara remains uncertain after an early exit against Leicester. However, Jack Stephens returns from a three-game suspension and is likely to rejoin Jan Bednarek and ex-City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis in central defense.

Joe Aribo is expected to partner with Flynn Downes and Mateus Fernandes in the midfield while promising talent Tyler Dibling should line up alongside striker Cameron Archer, who’s found the net twice in his last two Premier League matches.

Southampton possible XI: Ramsdale; Stephens, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis; Walker-Peters, Aribo, Downes, Fernandes, Manning; Dibling, Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, McCarthy, Lumley Defenders: Harwood-Bellis, Edwards, Bednarek, Larios, Manning, Walker-Peters, Bree, Wood, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap Midfielders: Downes, Aribo, Lallana, Fernandes, Cornet, Fraser, Ugochukwu, Amo-Ameyaw, Dibling Forwards: Armstrong, Stewart, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Onuachu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 08/04/23 Southampton 1-4 Manchester City Premier League 12/01/23 Southampton 2-0 Manchester City EFL Cup 08/10/22 Manchester City 4-0 Southampton Premier League 20/03/22 Southampton 1-4 Manchester City FA Cup 22/01/22 Southampton 1-1 Manchester City Premier League

Useful links