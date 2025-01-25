How to watch today's Liverpool vs Ipswich Town Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will aim to secure their first Premier League victory at Anfield in 2025 when they face relegation-threatened Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

Fresh off maintaining their flawless European campaign, Liverpool brushed aside 2020-21 Ligue 1 winners Lille on Tuesday night. The 2-1 triumph not only solidified their top spot in the 36-team league phase but also ensured they avoided the hassle of a two-legged playoff.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town fans may actually welcome the upcoming away fixture, given their recent struggles at Portman Road. The Tractor Boys suffered back-to-back thrashings, falling to Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City with a combined score of 8-0 in their last two home games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo France myCANAL, Canal+ Live 7 India Disney+ Hotstar Spain DAZN, Moviestar Saudi Arabia beIN Sports Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport, DStv

In the UK, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Ipswich will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout.

In the United States (U.S.), the Premier League game between Liverpool and Ipswich will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Ipswich kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Ipswich will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool's midfield duo, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch were both substituted at halftime against Lille. While Gravenberch's exit was precautionary to manage his workload, Jones was forced off with a minor injury, leaving his participation this weekend uncertain. Regardless, Alexis Mac Allister is likely to return to the starting XI, while Diogo Jota (muscle injury) and Joe Gomez (hamstring) remain unavailable.

Manager Arne Slot is expected to ring in a few changes for Saturday’s clash, including the return of Cody Gakpo. The Dutch forward is on the verge of joining elite company, as he could become only the third Dutchman—after Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie—to score in five consecutive Premier League home matches.

Ipswich team news

For Ipswich, Kalvin Phillips is set to return to the fold after missing last weekend’s match against his parent club. The midfielder could step into the lineup, potentially replacing Sam Morsy in the centre of the park.

The Tractor Boys have seen some good news on the injury front with the returns of Axel Tuanzebe and George Hirst, but they remain without Sammie Szmodics (ankle), Conor Chaplin (knee), and Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles). Additionally, Jacob Greaves and Luke Woolfenden were absent in their last outing for undisclosed reasons.

Manager Kieran McKenna opted for a defensive 5-4-1 set up against Manchester City, but the strategy unravelled as Pep Guardiola’s side ran riot. McKenna may revert to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation in hopes of a better showing against another formidable opponent.

Brighton loanee Julio Enciso, whose move was finalized on Thursday, could offer Ipswich a fresh option. However, the young forward is unlikely to feature in the starting lineup just yet.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links