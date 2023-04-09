WATCH: Linesman ELBOWS Liverpool defender Andy Robertson to spark half-time melee at Anfield
Getty
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time during a Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.
- Assistant referee clashes with Scot
- Raised his arm after being touched
- Liverpool players left incensed
