WATCH: Linesman ELBOWS Liverpool defender Andy Robertson to spark half-time melee at Anfield

Chris Burton
|
Andy Robertson Liverpool 2022-23Getty
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was elbowed by an assistant referee at half-time during a Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

  • Assistant referee clashes with Scot
  • Raised his arm after being touched
  • Liverpool players left incensed

