WATCH: Jurgen Klopp left baffled by Thiago translating to Liverpool substitute Darwin Nunez in hilarious moment against Tottenham

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool confused vs Tottenham 2022-23Getty/Twitter/GOAL
LiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool vs Tottenham HotspurJ. KloppD. NúñezThiago Alcântara

Jurgen Klopp was left baffled as Liverpool's Thiago gave instructions to Darwin Nunez before entering the field as a substitute against Tottenham.

  • Klopp's reaction to Thiago giving instructions
  • Thiago spoke to Nunez before he came out on the pitch
  • Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp's reaction to Thiago whispering instructions in Nunez's ear near the touchline before the Uruguayan came out on the pitch as a substitute was one of the most hilarious moments in a nerve-racking encounter between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Klopp initially stared at the Spaniard in a confused manner and then laughed at the occurrence.

🏆 TOP STORY: Klopp takes aim at referee Tierney

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Should Haaland win PFA Player of the Year?

🚨 MUST READ: Jota - not Richarlison - has the last laugh!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it seemed like Thiago was handing out instructions instead of the manager, he was actually translating Klopp's message to Nunez in Spanish. The Reds clinched a seven-goal thriller against Spurs on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men next take on Fulham in the Premier League on May 3.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

471982 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 35%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 11%Robert Lewandowski
  • 12%Kylian Mbappe
  • 8%Victor Osimhen
471982 Votes