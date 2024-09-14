How to watch today's Fulham vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A London derby is set to light up Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon as Fulham face off against West Ham United in the Premier League.

After a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League opener, Fulham bounced back by securing four points from their next two matches before the international break.

The Cottagers notched their first win of the 2024-25 season with a 2-1 triumph over Leicester City at home. They followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City in the EFL Cup. However, their momentum was slightly halted when they settled for a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in their latest league encounter.

On the other hand, Julen Lopetegui's tenure at West Ham has been a rollercoaster, with his team recording two wins and two losses in their first four matches across all competitions.

The campaign began on a sour note with a 2-1 defeat at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League. However, West Ham bounced back with consecutive victories over Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, the latter coming in the EFL Cup. Unfortunately, they couldn't finish the international break on a positive note, as they lost 3-1 to Manchester City.

How to watch Fulham vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Premium Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo, Amazon Prime Canada Germany Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 8/HD India Disney+ Hotstar VIP Spain DAZN, DAZN 4, Movistar+ Netherlands, Poland, Norway Viaplay Portugal DAZN Eleven 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal South Africa SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

In the UK, this Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham United will not be broadcast as it takes place during the traditional 3 pm blackout imposed across English football.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online exclusively on Peacock Premium.

Fulham vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and West Ham will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England. It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Unlike other Premier League clubs, Fulham is the only club who are in the enviable position of heading into the weekend with a fully fit squad.

Fulham boss, Marco Silva might opt to give summer acquisition Sander Berge his debut in the Premier League, with the Norwegian eager to join Andreas Pereira and Emile Smith Rowe in midfield.

Another new face, Joachim Andersen, could also see his first league action for Fulham since returning from Crystal Palace, potentially stepping in for either Issa Diop or Calvin Bassey at centre-back. Meanwhile, Adama Traore will be aiming to keep his spot on the right wing ahead of Harry Wilson.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Muniz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Nelson Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield

West Ham team news

On the other hand, West Ham's summer acquisition Niclas Fullkrug is uncertain for the match after suffering a setback related to his Achilles tendon and calf while on international duty. Meanwhile, Aaron Cresswell remains out with a lingering hamstring injury.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is expected to return to the starting lineup after being substituted at halftime in the recent loss to Manchester City due to a back issue.

Deadline-day signing Carlos Soler may make his debut for the Hammers, though he’s likely to start from the bench. Manager Julen Lopetegui is anticipated to stick with Guido Rodriguez, Edson Alvarez, and Lucas Paqueta in central midfield.

West Ham United possible XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Rodriguez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Guilherme, Bowen, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/14/24 West Ham United 0-0 Fulham Premier League 12/10/23 Fulham 5-0 West Ham United Premier League 04/08/23 Fulham 0-1 West Ham United Premier League 12/17/22 Fulham 1-1 West Ham United Club Friendly 10/09/22 West Ham United 3-1 Fulham Premier League

