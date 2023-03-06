WATCH: Ferran Torres & Ansu Fati argue over Barcelona penalty duty as Raphinha reveals who was Xavi’s pre-match pick

Ansu Fati sparked a heated debate with Ferran Torres regarding Barcelona penalty duty in the Blaugrana’s narrow 1-0 La Liga victory over Valencia.

Blaugrana secure narrow win at Camp Nou

Brazilian winger with only goal

Post rattled with second-half spot-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil international winger Raphinha struck early on at Camp Nou, but Xavi’s side should have doubled their lead in the second-half after being awarded a spot-kick. Torres fluffed his lines from 12 yards, as his effort struck the post, with Fati having been pushed and waved away from grabbing the ball once the match referee had given the penalty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fati clearly wanted the responsibility of trying to double Barca’s lead, while Franck Kessie was a regular penalty-taker at former club AC Milan and has converted all but five of his 32 efforts to date. Torres was, however, the man picked by Xavi to step to the spot, with match-winner Raphinha telling reporters afterwards: “Before the game, it was decided who was going to shoot the penalty. I understand that Ansu really wanted to shoot and help, but it was determined before the game.”

WHAT NEXT? Another narrow victory for Barcelona has seen them pull nine points clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid at the top of the Liga table, with the Blancos set to be faced on two occasions – in league and Copa del Rey action – across their next four fixtures.