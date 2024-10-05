How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton secured their first league victory of the season last weekend against Crystal Palace and will aim to build on that momentum when Newcastle United visit Goodison Park for Saturday's late Premier League kick-off.

The Toffees' 2-1 triumph over Palace has brought a wave of optimism to their season, as they had been winless in the Premier League until this recent match. The Merseysiders are currently unbeaten in their last three outings, although they have struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their previous five games.

On the other hand, the Magpies have not managed a clean sheet in their last six matches and have secured two wins in their last four Premier League contests. Their most recent away game ended in a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Fulham.

How to watch Everton vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Peacock, as well as being broadcast live on NBC, Universo and Telemundo (Spanish-language).

Everton vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT/ 5:30 pm BST Venue: Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT/ 5:30 pm BST on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja, and Seamus Coleman are anticipated to be sidelined for the match against Newcastle due to injuries.

Following Jarrad Branthwaite's highly anticipated return last weekend, reports now indicate that a quad issue could once again sideline the crucial defender, just one match after his comeback. This opens the door for Michael Keane to potentially step in and cover for him at the back once again.

Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrom was subbed off at halftime last week, with Sean Dyche calling his performance "below expectations" during his Thursday press conference. As a result, it seems likely that Jack Harrison will start in his place on the right wing, with Dwight McNeil's impressive two-goal showing last week all but confirming his place on the opposite flank.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Branthwaite; Doucoure, Mangala; Harrison, Ndiaye, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Begovic Defenders: Keane, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko, Young, Coleman Midfielders: Mangala, Doucoure, Gueye, Garner, Iroegbunam Forwards: McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye, Harrison, Beto, Chermiti, Lindstrom

Newcastle team news

Magpies boss Eddie Howe will be without the services of star striker Alexander Isak who will likely be missing because of an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley, and Matt Targett are all unavailable for the trip to Merseyside this weekend due to various long-standing injury concerns.

With Isak set to be missing again for the visitors, the Toon will likely be relying on Anthony Gordon to lead the line again. The Everton academy product has been involved in 13 goals in 23 league appearances for Newcastle this year (seven goals, six assists).

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Murphy, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Trippier, Schar, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Guimaraes, Longstaff Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/03/24 Newcastle United 1-1 Everton Premier League 12/08/23 Everton 3-0 Newcastle United Premier League 04/28/23 Everton 1-4 Newcastle United Premier League 10/20/22 Newcastle United 1-0 Everton Premier League 03/18/22 Everton 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League

