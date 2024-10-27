How to watch today's Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news

A thrilling Premier League showdown awaits as Arsenal and Liverpool lock horns in north London on Sunday, with both clubs eager to make their mark in the title chase.

The Gunners enter the weekend trailing the league leaders by four points, following a surprising 2-0 loss to Bournemouth in their last domestic outing. They managed to regain some momentum, though, with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, albeit without fully convincing.

Meanwhile, Liverpool demonstrated their intent to challenge for the crown, securing a Champions League win against RB Leipzig and narrowly defeating Chelsea last weekend. This upcoming fixture at the Emirates will serve as a crucial test of their title credentials, especially given the injury woes that have hampered Arsenal. The pressure is now on Arne Slot's side to prove they have what it takes to stay in the hunt.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S, the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Arsenal vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT/ 4:30 pm ET on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal face a daunting injury crisis ahead of this encounter. In the backline, William Saliba is suspended, while Riccardo Calafiori is a confirmed absentee after limping off midweek. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney remain out of contention, and Jurrien Timber is doubtful, having not been seen on the pitch since early October.

As a result, Benjamin White is likely to move into a central defensive role, with Thomas Partey potentially covering at right-back, just as he did in the latter stages of the clash against Shakhtar Donetsk. On the left side, a recovered Oleksandr Zinchenko, alongside Jakub Kiwior and youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly, provides the available options.

Adding to the troubles, star winger Bukayo Saka's status is uncertain. Meanwhile, captain Martin Odegaard is sidelined for the foreseeable future. Should Saka miss out, Raheem Sterling, who took on the right wing briefly at Bournemouth, or Gabriel Jesus, who stepped in during the midweek fixture, will likely cover that spot.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; Timber, White, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Merino, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Porter, Raya Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be missing the services of Alisson, leaving Caoimhin Kelleher to remain between the posts. Another notable absence is Diogo Jota, who sustained a "chest injury" last Sunday—a significant loss, given his impressive record of eight goals against Arsenal, including two doubles at the Emirates.

In midfield, manager Arne Slot faces a selection headache. Curtis Jones delivered a standout performance against Chelsea, even netting the decisive goal. If he starts, someone will have to make way.

At left-back, Andy Robertson is expected to replace Kostas Tsimikas, while the attack poses another dilemma: four options for three spots, with Luis Díaz anticipated to reclaim his position on the left wing. Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa remains out of contention due to injury.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/08/24 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Club Friendly Games 04/02/24 Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool Premier League 07/01/24 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool FA Cup 23/12/23 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Premier League 09/04/23 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Premier League

