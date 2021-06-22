Was Celtic, Rangers target Okumu right to settle for KAA Gent?

The towering Harambee Star was finally unveiled by the Belgian outfit on Monday, but did he make the right transfer decision?

After several months of speculation, Kenya international defender Joseph Okumu has found a new home.

Despite reported interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including FC Lorient and Stade de Reims of France, and from Rangers and Celtic of Scotland, the towering Harambee Star’s heart finally settled on KAA Gent of Belgium.

At first, Gent were nowhere in the picture among the teams fighting for the services of the rising defender until Goal reported exclusively three days ago that his Swedish club IF Elfsborg had allowed him to travel to them for talks, and ultimately, to sign for the Belgian outfit.

“He is in Gent for formal talks with the club, negotiations have been ongoing and if everything is agreed on, he will become Gent’s new player soon,” a source close to Okumu, and who did not want to be named, told Goal.

Three days later, to be precise on July 21, Okumu opened a new chapter in his career, Gent confirmed they had signed the player on a four-year contract that will see him stay at the club until 2025.

“Joseph Okumu today signed a contract until 2025,” the club confirmed on Monday. “With the arrival of the 24-year-old Kenyan, we are strengthening our defence.”

Gent Sports Manager Tim Matthys explained the decision to sign Okumu: “Joseph [Okumu] is a great central defender who will also add footballing ability to our defence.

“He has a very good vertical passing and it is no coincidence that he has attracted the attention of many clubs. We are glad he chose us.”

On June 3, reports emerged in Sweden that Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic had tabled bids for the centre-back and that they were battling it out with French sides Reims and Lorient.

Rangers was said to be the player’s most attractive option given they were the club closest to playing in the Champions League next season, with Celtic a close second.

Did Okumu make the right decision?

According to former Gor Mahia official Sally Bolo, the 26-year-old is destined for great things for taking the decision to switch to the Jupiler League.

“Looking back through history, Europe more specifically, Belgium has always served as a point of entry for players,” Bolo told Goal. “Victor [Wanyama] or McDonald [Mariga] are two good examples of players that came from somewhere to end up in big teams.

“You can go straight to the big teams, but they will bench you the most of the time, interfering with your form. In addition, lack of playing time causes players to lack match fitness, which is bad for them and results in them not getting national team call-ups.”

Bolo continued: “Big teams may sign you, but you may end up being loaned to other teams because you are not in the starting line-up. Players cherish playing time, and if you can find a club where you can play the majority of the games, I believe it is in your best interests to join with them.

“As a result, I assume the boy must have considered these factors before deciding to join Gent and I wish him the best of luck.”

Is Belgium a good route to Europe's top five?

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Mike Kisaghi is of the opinion that Okumu’s decision to move to Gent and turn down offers from France and Scotland should not be used against the player.

While many Kenyans had hoped to see Okumu in the Premier League or Ligue 1, Kisaghi insists that, in the next year or two, Okumu will make it to the top five leagues in Europe.

“[Okumu] has made the right decision as per what his heart picked, let us stop attacking him that he should have moved to France or Scotland,” Kisaghi told Goal. “He knows why he picked Belgium, and by the way, he may not last long in the league.

“We have several scouts in Belgium and if he stays fit and earns regular playing time, he could soon move even to England, there is always a starting point in anything you do, and he has started in Belgium and I know the next destination will shock many.”

Kisaghi continues: “We may also be talking about offers from France and Scotland but we are not sure if the teams tabled for his services, how sure are you Rangers and Celtic had asked to sign him?

“It might be false stories and it is the reason Gent came straight away, they were serious about his services and they have signed their man.”

Though Kenya did not shine at the 2019 Afcon finals held in Egypt, the centre-back showed his class, especially after being called upon to fill the void left by injured Brian Mandela.



Since then, he has been an undroppable figure for the Harambee Stars, as he has also established himself as one of the key players at club level.

Okumu will become the third Kenyan to play for Gent after Robert Mambo and John Muiruri - Harambee Stars' outstanding midfielders at the beginning of the current century - but will he reciprocate his form and cement a starting place in the team?